NBA Razzie Awards 2019

The Drive

The Drive is a sports talk show focused on the New England favorites including the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics, along with University of Maine, Husson University and high school sports. The Drive is hosted by Jim Churchill, Mark Paulette, Aaron Jackson and Ernie Clark. The Drive is listener-focused, interactive, informative and opinionated. The slogan says it all to Maine sports fans – “Your sports. Your teams. Your show!”