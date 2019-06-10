Everything you need to know for Bruins, Blues and the two best words in sports

By Mark Paulette,

The 2019 Boston Bruins are not the heroes we deserve, but the heroes we needed. After months of paying them no attention, and shinning the spotlight on their Garden-mates, it was the Bruins who emerged this spring to curb our incessant need for the next championship.

This Stanley Cup Final has been a roller coaster and it seems only fitting that it should be decided in one of hockey’s original six cities, with the cup on the line, and the two best words in sports – game seven.

Here are a few fast facts to get you ready for Wednesday night’s battle for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

The Bruins have played in 27 Game 7’s in their history, winning 14. Both numbers are the most of any team in NHL history. (The Bruins are 1-0 in Game 7’s this postseason, having defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, 5-1, on April 23rd)

Last time Boston hosted a Game 7 in a championship series was June 12, 1984 (35 years to the day on Wednesday) when the Celtics defeated the L.A. Lakers, 111-102, to capture their 15th NBA title.

Last time the Bruins had a chance to clinch The Cup in Boston was May 10, 1970…against the St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins have won 2-of-their-6 Stanley Cups on home ice, (1938-39, 1969-70).

The only other Game 7 the Bruins have played in the Stanley Cup Final was in 2010-11 when they defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 to claim their sixth, and last, championship.

The Bruins are 6-4 in their last 10 Game 7’s, dating back to 2008-09, but 6-2 in their last eight Game 7’s (since 2010-11).

The Bruins have won back-to-back Game 7’s (in the first round vs. Toronto each of the last two seasons), with their last Game 7 loss coming vs. the Montreal Canadiens, 3-1, at the T.D. Garden in the Second Round of the 2013-14 playoffs.

Now that you’re up-to-speed on the B’s history with everything on the line, let’s get ready to witness the two best words in sports take place in the country’s greatest sports city on Wednesday night.

Believe.

Go B’s.

