MLB Projections and rankings: teams 30-21

Home, Sports, , ,
By

By Mark Paulette,

Every year I project the full lineups, rotations, records and positions in the standings for all 30 Major League Baseball teams. This year, I thought I might as well make it public because as Opening Day in upon us in MLB, it makes for a timely post on this here Drive Blog. So, without further ado, I give you what I believe to be the bottom-10 teams in baseball for the 2019 season…

30. Baltimore Orioles: 58-103 5th in AL East

  1. Cedric Mullins: .244 14 40 CF
  2. D.J. Stewart: .231 16 48 LF
  3. Jonathan Villar .266 16 53 2B
  4. Trey Mancini: .271 24 67 1B
  5. Mark Trumbo: .253 26 66 RF
  6. Chris Davis: .189 18 42 DH
  7. Renato Nunez: .253 16 45 3B
  8. Chance Sisco: .247 9 43 C
  9. Alcides Escobar: .246 3 27 SS

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Dylan Bundy: 10-13 4.97 178 R
  2. Alex Cobb: 8-11 4.66 109 R
  3. Andrew Cashner: 7-12 4.99 110 R
  4. David Hess: 7-10 4.71 99 R
  5. Josh Rogers:  5-8 4.69 74 L

 29. Kansas City Royals: 66-96 5th in AL Central ——————————————–

  1. Adalberto Mondesi: .262 20 68 SS
  2. Whit Merrifield: .296 14 70 2B
  3. Alex Gordon: .238 11 43 LF
  4. Ryan O’Hearn: .259 23 74 1B
  5. Jorge Soler: .253 19 59 DH
  6. Hunter Dozier: .236 13 43 3B
  7. Chris Owings: .260 7 42 RF
  8. Billy Hamilton: .249 3 30 CF
  9. Martin Maldonado: .218 11 47 C

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Brad Keller: 11-10 3.77 133 R
  2. Jake Junis: 10-11 4.34 159 R
  3. Jorge Lopez: 7-9 4.67 102 R
  4. Homer Bailey: 4-8 5.99 65 R
  5. Danny Duffy: 6-8 4.30 96 L

28. Detroit Tigers: 67-95 4th in AL Central —————————————————–

  1. Josh Harrison: .264 10 46 2B
  2. Christin Stewart: .256 21 67 DH
  3. Nick Castellanos: .289 24 94 RF
  4. Miguel Cabrera: .295 25 80 1B
  5. Jeimer Candelario: .238 17 62 3B
  6. Niko Goodrum: .251 15 47 LF
  7. Grayson Greiner: .230 8 38 C
  8. Jordy Mercer: .247 9 50 SS
  9. Mikie Mahtook: .222 10 33 CF

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Jordan Zimmerman: 10-11 4.39 122 R
  2. Matt Boyd: 8-12 4.62 164 L
  3. Tyson Ross: 8-11 3.86 145 R
  4. Matt Moore: 7-10 5.73 114 L
  5. Spencer Turnbull:  6-9 4.79 108 R

27. Miami Marlins: 68-94 5th in NL East ———————————————————

  1. Curtis Granderson: .233 14 31 LF
  2. Starlin Castro: .274 14 60 2B
  3. Brian Anderson: .266 17 74 3B
  4. Neil Walker: .248 13 55 1B
  5. J.T. Riddle: .244 11 51 SS
  6. Garrett Cooper: .269 14 66 RF
  7. Jorge Alfaro: .253 12 43 C
  8. Lewis Brinson: .228 15 56 CF

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Jose Urena: 11-11 3.88 146 R
  2. Caleb Smith: 8-10 3.91 104 L
  3. Trevor Richards: 11-9 4.03 141 R
  4. Sandy Alcantara:  7-8 4.46 107 R
  5. Pablo Lopez: 6-8 3.85 99 R

26. Toronto Blue Jays: 69-93 4th in AL East —————————————————

  1. Billy McKinney: .242 14 43 LF
  2. Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: .273 20 78 2B
  3. Justin Smoak: .249 27 75 1B
  4. Kendrys Morales: .255 19 62 DH
  5. Kevin Pillar: .260 15 64 CF
  6. Randal Grichuk: .251 27 67 RF
  7. Brandon Drury: .248 10 52 3B
  8. Freddy Galvis: .254 12 62 SS
  9. Danny Jansen: .255 10 49 C

– Valdimir Guerrero Jr: .303 17 70 OF

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Marcus Stroman: 9-9 4.33 160 R
  2. Matt Shoemaker: 8-10 4.88 119 R
  3. Clayton Richard: 7-12 5.11 113 L
  4. Clay Buchholz: 7-6 4.13 95 R
  5. Aaron Sanchez: 8-7 4.22 111 R

26. Texas Rangers: 70-92 5th AL West ———————————————————-

  1. Shin-Soo Choo: .260 20 65 DH
  2. Roughned Odor: .257 24 72 2B
  3. Elvis Andrus: .278 11 68 SS
  4. Joey Gallo: .210 40 88 LF
  5. Nomar Mazara: .265 22 86 RF
  6. Asdrubal Cabrera: .270 20 64 3B
  7. Ronald Guzman: .246 18 69 1B
  8. Delino DeShields: .241 4 29 CF
  9. Isiah Kiner-Falefa: .256 3 31 C

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Lance Lynn: 11-10 4.25 168 R
  2. Mike Minor: 10-10 4.23 126 L
  3. Shelby Miller: 7-8 4.89 79 R
  4. Drew Smyly: 8-9 3.91 123 L
  5. Edinson Volquez: 8-10 4.33 107 R

24. San Francisco Giants: 71-91 5th NL West ————————————————-

  1. Steven Duggar: .250 7 49 CF
  2. Joe Panik: .269 7 45 2B
  3. Evan Longoria: .260 20 67 3B
  4. Buster Posey: .298 10 63 C
  5. Brandon Belt: .258 16 59 1B
  6. Brandon Crawford: .256 14 65 SS
  7. Mac Williamson: .229 13 41 LF
  8. Gerardo Parra: .282 7 57 RF

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Madison Bumgarner: 11-7 3.09 173 L
  2. Jeff Samardzija: 6-9 4.54 129 R
  3. Derek Holland: 6-9 4.72 132 L
  4. Dereck Rodriguez: 10-8 3.83 152 R
  5. Drew Pomeranz: 8-10 3.89 99 L

23. Chicago White Sox: 74-88 3rd AL Central ————————————————-

  1. Yoan Moncada: .244 20 66 2B
  2. Yolmer Sanchez: .251 9 60 3B
  3. Jose Abreu: .287 27 93 DH
  4. Yonder Alonso: .261 23 82 1B
  5. Eloy Jimenez: .294 24 86 LF
  6. Daniel Palka: .249 29 80 RF
  7. Welington Castillo: .267 14 61 C
  8. Tim Anderson: .253 19 70 SS
  9. Adam Engel: .228 9 39 CF

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Carlos Rodon: 9-8 4.08 142 L
  2. Reynaldo Lopez: 9-11 4.37 144 R
  3. Lucas Giolito: 8-11 5.42 112 R
  4. Ivan Nova: 10-10 4.16 120 R
  5. Ervin Santana: 7-10 4.26 113 R

22. Los Angeles Angels: 75-87 4th AL West —————————————————

  1. Kole Calhoun: .232 18 61 RF
  2. Tommy La Stella: .261 3 30 2B
  3. Mike Trout: .314 44 92 CF
  4. Justin Upton: .260 28 83 LF
  5. Justin Bour: .250 22 70 1B
  6. Albert Pujols: .253 19 67 DH
  7. Andrelton Simmons: .284 12 68 SS
  8. Zack Cozart: .256 14 51 3B
  9. Jonathan Lucroy: .255 7 57 C

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Trevor Cahill: 8-6 3.90 107 R
  2. Matt Harvey: 9-9 4.69 139 R
  3. Felix Pena: 6-8 4.44 141 R
  4. Tyler Skaggs: 7-8 4.36 137 L
  5. Chris Stratton: 8-10 4.81 119 R

21. Seattle Mariners: 77-85 3rd AL West ——————————————————–

  1. Mallex Smith: .285 2 36 CF
  2. Mitch Haniger: .280 24 84 RF
  3. Jay Bruce: .231 23 73 DH
  4. Edwin Encarnacion: .250 31 93 1B
  5. Domingo Santana: .268 21 71 LF
  6. Omar Narvaez: .272 8 38 C
  7. Ryon Healy: .257 20 60 3B
  8. Tim Beckham: .245 15 52 SS
  9. Dee Gordon: .277 3 32 2B

—————————————————————————————————————–

  1. Marco Gonzales: 11-9 4.21 154 R
  2. Mike Leake: 10-12 4.19 123 R
  3. Yusei Kikuchi: 9-7 3.79 130 L
  4. Felix Hernandez: 9-12 4.95 121 R
  5. Justus Sheffield: 7-8 4.59 108 L

Mark Paulette is the executive producer of The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine