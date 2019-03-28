MLB Projections and rankings: teams 30-21

By Mark Paulette,

Every year I project the full lineups, rotations, records and positions in the standings for all 30 Major League Baseball teams. This year, I thought I might as well make it public because as Opening Day in upon us in MLB, it makes for a timely post on this here Drive Blog. So, without further ado, I give you what I believe to be the bottom-10 teams in baseball for the 2019 season…

30. Baltimore Orioles: 58-103 5th in AL East

Cedric Mullins: .244 14 40 CF D.J. Stewart: .231 16 48 LF Jonathan Villar .266 16 53 2B Trey Mancini: .271 24 67 1B Mark Trumbo: .253 26 66 RF Chris Davis: .189 18 42 DH Renato Nunez: .253 16 45 3B Chance Sisco: .247 9 43 C Alcides Escobar: .246 3 27 SS

Dylan Bundy: 10-13 4.97 178 R Alex Cobb: 8-11 4.66 109 R Andrew Cashner: 7-12 4.99 110 R David Hess: 7-10 4.71 99 R Josh Rogers: 5-8 4.69 74 L

29. Kansas City Royals: 66-96 5th in AL Central ——————————————–

Adalberto Mondesi: .262 20 68 SS Whit Merrifield: .296 14 70 2B Alex Gordon: .238 11 43 LF Ryan O’Hearn: .259 23 74 1B Jorge Soler: .253 19 59 DH Hunter Dozier: .236 13 43 3B Chris Owings: .260 7 42 RF Billy Hamilton: .249 3 30 CF Martin Maldonado: .218 11 47 C

Brad Keller: 11-10 3.77 133 R Jake Junis: 10-11 4.34 159 R Jorge Lopez: 7-9 4.67 102 R Homer Bailey: 4-8 5.99 65 R Danny Duffy: 6-8 4.30 96 L

28. Detroit Tigers: 67-95 4th in AL Central —————————————————–

Josh Harrison: .264 10 46 2B Christin Stewart: .256 21 67 DH Nick Castellanos: .289 24 94 RF Miguel Cabrera: .295 25 80 1B Jeimer Candelario: .238 17 62 3B Niko Goodrum: .251 15 47 LF Grayson Greiner: .230 8 38 C Jordy Mercer: .247 9 50 SS Mikie Mahtook: .222 10 33 CF

Jordan Zimmerman: 10-11 4.39 122 R Matt Boyd: 8-12 4.62 164 L Tyson Ross: 8-11 3.86 145 R Matt Moore: 7-10 5.73 114 L Spencer Turnbull: 6-9 4.79 108 R

27. Miami Marlins: 68-94 5th in NL East ———————————————————

Curtis Granderson: .233 14 31 LF Starlin Castro: .274 14 60 2B Brian Anderson: .266 17 74 3B Neil Walker: .248 13 55 1B J.T. Riddle: .244 11 51 SS Garrett Cooper: .269 14 66 RF Jorge Alfaro: .253 12 43 C Lewis Brinson: .228 15 56 CF

Jose Urena: 11-11 3.88 146 R Caleb Smith: 8-10 3.91 104 L Trevor Richards: 11-9 4.03 141 R Sandy Alcantara: 7-8 4.46 107 R Pablo Lopez: 6-8 3.85 99 R

26. Toronto Blue Jays: 69-93 4th in AL East —————————————————

Billy McKinney: .242 14 43 LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: .273 20 78 2B Justin Smoak: .249 27 75 1B Kendrys Morales: .255 19 62 DH Kevin Pillar: .260 15 64 CF Randal Grichuk: .251 27 67 RF Brandon Drury: .248 10 52 3B Freddy Galvis: .254 12 62 SS Danny Jansen: .255 10 49 C

– Valdimir Guerrero Jr: .303 17 70 OF

Marcus Stroman: 9-9 4.33 160 R Matt Shoemaker: 8-10 4.88 119 R Clayton Richard: 7-12 5.11 113 L Clay Buchholz: 7-6 4.13 95 R Aaron Sanchez: 8-7 4.22 111 R

26. Texas Rangers: 70-92 5th AL West ———————————————————-

Shin-Soo Choo: .260 20 65 DH Roughned Odor: .257 24 72 2B Elvis Andrus: .278 11 68 SS Joey Gallo: .210 40 88 LF Nomar Mazara: .265 22 86 RF Asdrubal Cabrera: .270 20 64 3B Ronald Guzman: .246 18 69 1B Delino DeShields: .241 4 29 CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa: .256 3 31 C

Lance Lynn: 11-10 4.25 168 R Mike Minor: 10-10 4.23 126 L Shelby Miller: 7-8 4.89 79 R Drew Smyly: 8-9 3.91 123 L Edinson Volquez: 8-10 4.33 107 R

24. San Francisco Giants: 71-91 5th NL West ————————————————-

Steven Duggar: .250 7 49 CF Joe Panik: .269 7 45 2B Evan Longoria: .260 20 67 3B Buster Posey: .298 10 63 C Brandon Belt: .258 16 59 1B Brandon Crawford: .256 14 65 SS Mac Williamson: .229 13 41 LF Gerardo Parra: .282 7 57 RF

Madison Bumgarner: 11-7 3.09 173 L Jeff Samardzija: 6-9 4.54 129 R Derek Holland: 6-9 4.72 132 L Dereck Rodriguez: 10-8 3.83 152 R Drew Pomeranz: 8-10 3.89 99 L

23. Chicago White Sox: 74-88 3rd AL Central ————————————————-

Yoan Moncada: .244 20 66 2B Yolmer Sanchez: .251 9 60 3B Jose Abreu: .287 27 93 DH Yonder Alonso: .261 23 82 1B Eloy Jimenez: .294 24 86 LF Daniel Palka: .249 29 80 RF Welington Castillo: .267 14 61 C Tim Anderson: .253 19 70 SS Adam Engel: .228 9 39 CF

Carlos Rodon: 9-8 4.08 142 L Reynaldo Lopez: 9-11 4.37 144 R Lucas Giolito: 8-11 5.42 112 R Ivan Nova: 10-10 4.16 120 R Ervin Santana: 7-10 4.26 113 R

22. Los Angeles Angels: 75-87 4th AL West —————————————————

Kole Calhoun: .232 18 61 RF Tommy La Stella: .261 3 30 2B Mike Trout: .314 44 92 CF Justin Upton: .260 28 83 LF Justin Bour: .250 22 70 1B Albert Pujols: .253 19 67 DH Andrelton Simmons: .284 12 68 SS Zack Cozart: .256 14 51 3B Jonathan Lucroy: .255 7 57 C

Trevor Cahill: 8-6 3.90 107 R Matt Harvey: 9-9 4.69 139 R Felix Pena: 6-8 4.44 141 R Tyler Skaggs: 7-8 4.36 137 L Chris Stratton: 8-10 4.81 119 R

21. Seattle Mariners: 77-85 3rd AL West ——————————————————–

Mallex Smith: .285 2 36 CF Mitch Haniger: .280 24 84 RF Jay Bruce: .231 23 73 DH Edwin Encarnacion: .250 31 93 1B Domingo Santana: .268 21 71 LF Omar Narvaez: .272 8 38 C Ryon Healy: .257 20 60 3B Tim Beckham: .245 15 52 SS Dee Gordon: .277 3 32 2B

Marco Gonzales: 11-9 4.21 154 R Mike Leake: 10-12 4.19 123 R Yusei Kikuchi: 9-7 3.79 130 L Felix Hernandez: 9-12 4.95 121 R Justus Sheffield: 7-8 4.59 108 L

