MLB Projections and rankings: teams 30-21

By Mark Paulette,
Every year I project the full lineups, rotations, records and positions in the standings for all 30 Major League Baseball teams. This year, I thought I might as well make it public because as Opening Day in upon us in MLB, it makes for a timely post on this here Drive Blog. So, without further ado, I give you what I believe to be the bottom-10 teams in baseball for the 2019 season…
30. Baltimore Orioles: 58-103 5th in AL East
- Cedric Mullins: .244 14 40 CF
- D.J. Stewart: .231 16 48 LF
- Jonathan Villar .266 16 53 2B
- Trey Mancini: .271 24 67 1B
- Mark Trumbo: .253 26 66 RF
- Chris Davis: .189 18 42 DH
- Renato Nunez: .253 16 45 3B
- Chance Sisco: .247 9 43 C
- Alcides Escobar: .246 3 27 SS
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Dylan Bundy: 10-13 4.97 178 R
- Alex Cobb: 8-11 4.66 109 R
- Andrew Cashner: 7-12 4.99 110 R
- David Hess: 7-10 4.71 99 R
- Josh Rogers: 5-8 4.69 74 L
29. Kansas City Royals: 66-96 5th in AL Central ——————————————–
- Adalberto Mondesi: .262 20 68 SS
- Whit Merrifield: .296 14 70 2B
- Alex Gordon: .238 11 43 LF
- Ryan O’Hearn: .259 23 74 1B
- Jorge Soler: .253 19 59 DH
- Hunter Dozier: .236 13 43 3B
- Chris Owings: .260 7 42 RF
- Billy Hamilton: .249 3 30 CF
- Martin Maldonado: .218 11 47 C
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Brad Keller: 11-10 3.77 133 R
- Jake Junis: 10-11 4.34 159 R
- Jorge Lopez: 7-9 4.67 102 R
- Homer Bailey: 4-8 5.99 65 R
- Danny Duffy: 6-8 4.30 96 L
28. Detroit Tigers: 67-95 4th in AL Central —————————————————–
- Josh Harrison: .264 10 46 2B
- Christin Stewart: .256 21 67 DH
- Nick Castellanos: .289 24 94 RF
- Miguel Cabrera: .295 25 80 1B
- Jeimer Candelario: .238 17 62 3B
- Niko Goodrum: .251 15 47 LF
- Grayson Greiner: .230 8 38 C
- Jordy Mercer: .247 9 50 SS
- Mikie Mahtook: .222 10 33 CF
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Jordan Zimmerman: 10-11 4.39 122 R
- Matt Boyd: 8-12 4.62 164 L
- Tyson Ross: 8-11 3.86 145 R
- Matt Moore: 7-10 5.73 114 L
- Spencer Turnbull: 6-9 4.79 108 R
27. Miami Marlins: 68-94 5th in NL East ———————————————————
- Curtis Granderson: .233 14 31 LF
- Starlin Castro: .274 14 60 2B
- Brian Anderson: .266 17 74 3B
- Neil Walker: .248 13 55 1B
- J.T. Riddle: .244 11 51 SS
- Garrett Cooper: .269 14 66 RF
- Jorge Alfaro: .253 12 43 C
- Lewis Brinson: .228 15 56 CF
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Jose Urena: 11-11 3.88 146 R
- Caleb Smith: 8-10 3.91 104 L
- Trevor Richards: 11-9 4.03 141 R
- Sandy Alcantara: 7-8 4.46 107 R
- Pablo Lopez: 6-8 3.85 99 R
26. Toronto Blue Jays: 69-93 4th in AL East —————————————————
- Billy McKinney: .242 14 43 LF
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: .273 20 78 2B
- Justin Smoak: .249 27 75 1B
- Kendrys Morales: .255 19 62 DH
- Kevin Pillar: .260 15 64 CF
- Randal Grichuk: .251 27 67 RF
- Brandon Drury: .248 10 52 3B
- Freddy Galvis: .254 12 62 SS
- Danny Jansen: .255 10 49 C
– Valdimir Guerrero Jr: .303 17 70 OF
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Marcus Stroman: 9-9 4.33 160 R
- Matt Shoemaker: 8-10 4.88 119 R
- Clayton Richard: 7-12 5.11 113 L
- Clay Buchholz: 7-6 4.13 95 R
- Aaron Sanchez: 8-7 4.22 111 R
26. Texas Rangers: 70-92 5th AL West ———————————————————-
- Shin-Soo Choo: .260 20 65 DH
- Roughned Odor: .257 24 72 2B
- Elvis Andrus: .278 11 68 SS
- Joey Gallo: .210 40 88 LF
- Nomar Mazara: .265 22 86 RF
- Asdrubal Cabrera: .270 20 64 3B
- Ronald Guzman: .246 18 69 1B
- Delino DeShields: .241 4 29 CF
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa: .256 3 31 C
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Lance Lynn: 11-10 4.25 168 R
- Mike Minor: 10-10 4.23 126 L
- Shelby Miller: 7-8 4.89 79 R
- Drew Smyly: 8-9 3.91 123 L
- Edinson Volquez: 8-10 4.33 107 R
24. San Francisco Giants: 71-91 5th NL West ————————————————-
- Steven Duggar: .250 7 49 CF
- Joe Panik: .269 7 45 2B
- Evan Longoria: .260 20 67 3B
- Buster Posey: .298 10 63 C
- Brandon Belt: .258 16 59 1B
- Brandon Crawford: .256 14 65 SS
- Mac Williamson: .229 13 41 LF
- Gerardo Parra: .282 7 57 RF
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Madison Bumgarner: 11-7 3.09 173 L
- Jeff Samardzija: 6-9 4.54 129 R
- Derek Holland: 6-9 4.72 132 L
- Dereck Rodriguez: 10-8 3.83 152 R
- Drew Pomeranz: 8-10 3.89 99 L
23. Chicago White Sox: 74-88 3rd AL Central ————————————————-
- Yoan Moncada: .244 20 66 2B
- Yolmer Sanchez: .251 9 60 3B
- Jose Abreu: .287 27 93 DH
- Yonder Alonso: .261 23 82 1B
- Eloy Jimenez: .294 24 86 LF
- Daniel Palka: .249 29 80 RF
- Welington Castillo: .267 14 61 C
- Tim Anderson: .253 19 70 SS
- Adam Engel: .228 9 39 CF
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Carlos Rodon: 9-8 4.08 142 L
- Reynaldo Lopez: 9-11 4.37 144 R
- Lucas Giolito: 8-11 5.42 112 R
- Ivan Nova: 10-10 4.16 120 R
- Ervin Santana: 7-10 4.26 113 R
22. Los Angeles Angels: 75-87 4th AL West —————————————————
- Kole Calhoun: .232 18 61 RF
- Tommy La Stella: .261 3 30 2B
- Mike Trout: .314 44 92 CF
- Justin Upton: .260 28 83 LF
- Justin Bour: .250 22 70 1B
- Albert Pujols: .253 19 67 DH
- Andrelton Simmons: .284 12 68 SS
- Zack Cozart: .256 14 51 3B
- Jonathan Lucroy: .255 7 57 C
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Trevor Cahill: 8-6 3.90 107 R
- Matt Harvey: 9-9 4.69 139 R
- Felix Pena: 6-8 4.44 141 R
- Tyler Skaggs: 7-8 4.36 137 L
- Chris Stratton: 8-10 4.81 119 R
21. Seattle Mariners: 77-85 3rd AL West ——————————————————–
- Mallex Smith: .285 2 36 CF
- Mitch Haniger: .280 24 84 RF
- Jay Bruce: .231 23 73 DH
- Edwin Encarnacion: .250 31 93 1B
- Domingo Santana: .268 21 71 LF
- Omar Narvaez: .272 8 38 C
- Ryon Healy: .257 20 60 3B
- Tim Beckham: .245 15 52 SS
- Dee Gordon: .277 3 32 2B
—————————————————————————————————————–
- Marco Gonzales: 11-9 4.21 154 R
- Mike Leake: 10-12 4.19 123 R
- Yusei Kikuchi: 9-7 3.79 130 L
- Felix Hernandez: 9-12 4.95 121 R
- Justus Sheffield: 7-8 4.59 108 L
Mark Paulette is the executive producer of The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine