Jackson 5: Ballpark eats; from cotton candy creations to rocky mountain oysters

In what’s become perhaps my favorite running bit for the Jackson 5, it’s time for my annual segment of Would. You. Eat. This?! This is where I describe the latest culinary monstrosities that major league ballparks will be serving and ask if it’s something others would eat. Here’s this years list:

1. Churro Dog 2.0 – Arizona Diamondbacks: It starts with a churro, which replaces a typical hot dog. The bun is a chocolate glazed donut, which is then topped with ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce and hot fudge.

2. Candy Cloud Waffle Cone – Cincinnati Reds: In case the first one didn’t get your blood sugar high enough, this one sure will. It starts with your typical ice cream cone, which is then wrapped in a glove of cotton candy. That cone is then topped with vanilla or chocolate soft serve and some rainbow sprinkles.

3. Dilly Dog – Texas Rangers: Once you get all that sugar it’s time to counteract it with some salt. Let me introduce you to a pickle that’s been cored and filled with an Angus beef hot dog. They then throw some corn dog batter on there, deep fry it, and serve it with a mustard sauce on the top, with a stick for holding of course.

4. Spec-Tater – Atlanta Braves: First off love the name. For those wondering, speck in the culinary world refers to “fat”, which is how you’ll feel after this bad boy. First you take a baked potato and then you stuff it with jalapeno cheddar sausage. That is then wrapped in bacon and topped with cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream, scallions and more jalapenos.

5. Rocky Mountain Oyster Po’ Boy – Colorado Rockies: Sounds innocent enough, and actually looks quite tasty, until you find out what the meat in it is. Bull. Testicles. That’s right, the Rockies hate their fans so much they’re trying to serve them testicles. Deep fried, placed in a bun and loaded with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and garlic slaw.

