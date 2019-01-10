Golden Globes – Boston sports edition

By Mark Paulette,

In honor of Sunday’s 76th Golden Globes, I present to you the first annual Boston sports Golden Globes.

Best Animated Picture:

We’re using the common definition of animated here, “full of life or excitement; lively.”

The nominees –

Red Sox – Yankees brawl at Fenway.

Jayson Tatum’s poster-dunk on LeBron James in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mookie Betts’ grand-slam on the 13th pitch of the at-bat off J.A. Happ.

Andrew Benintendi’s game-winning diving catch in Game 4 of the ALCS.

The winner –

Red Sox – Yankees brawl at Fenway.

Benintendi’s dramatic dive in Houston sent Joe Castiglione tumbling from his chair, Betts’ grand-slam electrified Fenway and Tatum’s poster of LeBron sent The Garden into a frenzy, but nothing sparked as much excitement as the April 11th brawl with the Bronx Bombers. When Joe Kelly plunked Tyler Austin, then calmly flipped his glove aside and motioned to the hot-headed rookie to throw-down, the rivalry that for so many years laid dormant was sparked anew. It wasn’t simply about that one, meaningless early-April game, it was about getting the rivalry back which so many longed for. It set the stage for a season of showdowns and showed this Sox team was not to be pushed around.

Best Director –

The nominees –

Brad Stevens (25-17 in 2018, 11-8 postseason)

Danny Ainge

Alex Cora (108-54 regular season, 11-3 postseason)

Dave Dombrowski

Bruce Cassidy (29-10-6 in 2018, 5-7 postseason)

The winner –

Dave Dombrowski

While it may seem wrong to not give the award to the man who was in the dugout and won 119 games, Cora was gifted one of the best rosters, if not the best roster in baseball. Not to diminish the accomplishments of the rookie skipper, but Dombro’s moves in assembling the team made Cora’s job a tad easier. “But Cora pushed all the right buttons,” you say! Dombrowski literally made it so near-every button Cora had to push said “push me!” Chris Sale (check), Martinez (check), World Series MVP, Steve Pearce (check), World Series folk legend, Nathan Eovaldi (check). All acquisitions by Mr. Dombrowski. He received enough flak throughout the course of the year, it’s time to sit back and admit he knew what he was doing.

As for the other nominees, it was damn impressive what Cassidy and Stevens did with their respective squads, and Ainge loaded the Celtics with much-needed depth, but none of the trio’s work resulted in a world championship. Sorry, better luck in 2019.

Best Supporting Actor –

The nominees –

“Scary” Terry Rozier in the Eastern Conference playoffs (16.5/5.3/5.7).

Joe Kelly in the World Series (6-scoreless innings, 10 k’s).

Danny Amendola in the playoffs (26/348/2).

Nathan Eovaldi in the postseason (2-1/1.61/16, 22.1ip in 6-games).

The winner –

Danny Amendola

Danny “Playoff” Amendola was so clutch for the Patriots in last year’s postseason that he got a song made about him set to the tune of Hallelujah. Whenever a big play was needed, Amendola was there with the crucial catch. He was instrumental in the Patriots 4th-quarter rally vs. the Jaguars in the AFC Championship, catching both TD’s including the go-ahead score in which he contorted his body in mid-air and somehow tiptoed the back line of the end-zone. Without Danny’s final act as a Patriot, New England wouldn’t have made it to the Super Bowl, and that’s good enough to trump the efforts of the other three.

Best Performance –

The nominees –

Price’s win in Game 5 of the World Series.

Brady’s 505-yard game in Super Bowl LII.

“A Mookie Moment in the Bronx”.

Brock Holt hits for first cycle in postseason history.

The winner –

Brady’s 505-yard performance

Price exorcised his demons by earning a victory in the clinching game of the World Series, but it wasn’t even his best performance of the postseason. That came in Game 5 of the ALCS, when he propelled the Sox to the Fall Classic with a dominant outing at Minute Maid Park. Mookie’s magical night in the Bronx was special, and his 9th-inning moon shot off Chapman capped an AL East title for Boston and was the cherry on top of his MVP campaign. But there was no drama in the Sox storming of the East. It wasn’t a matter of if they would clinch the division, just when. And as for anyone who doesn’t think the Brockstar deserves a place on this list, zero players had ever hit for the cycle in the postseason before he did so in Game 3 of the ALDS. Throw out the name of any legend you want. In this regard, Brock Holt stands alone. But Brady’s majestic Super Bowl performance has to be the winner here. Never before had a quarterback eclipsed 500 yards in the big game. Yes, the Patriots ultimately lost, but Brady, at the age of 40, played the game of his life. TB12 averaged 18-yards-per-completion and if not for him, the Patriots would’ve been out of the contest by the second quarter. It was the best performance in the biggest game. Period.

Best Picture –

The nominees –

Final out as the Sox won the 2018 World Series, capping 119-win season.

The Patriots’ double-digit 4th quarter comeback in AFC Championship.

The undermanned Celtics making it to within one game of the NBA Finals.

The winner –

The Patriots’ 4th quarter comeback in AFC Championship Game

Call me crazy. I know, it makes no sense. How can the Red Sox finishing off a World Series title not be the top-moment from 2018? Well, because there was no drama in it. The Red Sox won 108 games in the regular season. They beat the Yankees 3-games-to-1, won 4-straight vs. Houston in the ALCS, and their only loss in the World Series was an 18-inning affair which ended at 3:15 a.m. eastern, so few New England’ers actually witnessed it. I hate to say it, but it was almost inevitable that Boston would win their 9th championship. From the time they started 17-2, throughout the regular season and into the postseason, the Sox were MLB’s best team and there was never any doubt. Now, contrast that with 10 minutes remaining in the AFC Championship Game and the Patriots trailing the Jaguars 20-10. The Pats were being shutout in the 2nd half and Gillette Stadium was silent. The old guard was dead. The end was here. And then, Brady and the Pats came charging back for another improbable comeback against the league’s top-defense. Think of what makes something the Best Picture. It’s a combination of storyline, intrigue, drama, breathtaking action and not knowing what will happen next. I’m sure many of you still disagree with me, but those final 10-minutes of the AFC Title Game had all that and culminated with an 8th trip to the Super Bowl, making it Boston Sport’s 2018 Best Picture.

Mark Paulette is the executive producer of The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine