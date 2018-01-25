Hop on the Bruins’ wagon, it’s leaving soon

By Matthew Cunha,

28-10-8. That’s the Bruins record after 46 games. 17. That’s their current game with a point streak. 3rd. That’s where the Bruins stand in points in the NHL trailing only the expansion Golden Knights of Vegas and Boston’s comrades in the Atlantic Division, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It would have been unthinkable to imagine where the Bruins currently sit through half a season. I invite the most bandwagon Boston sports and hockey fan to jump on their wagon before it gets too full. The team features veteran leadership in Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Backes and David Krejci. They have an elite talent in Brad Marchand, and rising stars in David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy. They have young spunk at the bottom of the roster in Jake DeBrusk, Sean Kuraly, and Noel Acciari. And they have an elite goalie finally playing like the Veinza winner that took them to a Cup Final in Tuukka Rask

This will be my one and only plea to try to get people to sit and watch a Bruins’ game. The best thing about this team is they have made Bruins hockey fun to watch again. Just like they did in the 2008-09 season when they finished first in East. They put themselves on the Boston sports map after a long drought following the NHL lockout during the 03-04 season. Every shift, this teams brings it. Winning puck battles, being resilient, and finding any way possible to win a hockey game. The Bruins are fun again.

After facing much adversity in the first portion of the season due to injuries, the team grew. They would not be where they currently are, had the youth not been asked to shoulder greater weight early in the season. Now, they face more adversity. Young stud D-Men Charlie McAvoy is out two weeks after needing a minor heart procedure. Leading scorer, Brad Marchand, got suspended five games for an elbow to the head of New Jersey’s, Marcus Johansson. There’s little doubt this group will respond.

Eventually, the team will come back to Earth. But with an open field of NHL teams, who knows what will happen come playoff time. Better jump on that wagon before then just to make sure. It’s leaving soon.



