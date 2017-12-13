The 12 days of Christmas: inspired by Bill Belichick

By, Mark Paulette,
In honor of the 12 Days of Christmas, which technically start tomorrow on the 14th, I present to you, a Belichickian twist to a timeless classic.
On the first day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the second day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the third day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the fourth day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
One rude remark,
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the fifth day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
FIVE TITLE RINGS,
One rude remark,
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the sixth day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
Butler’s goal-line pick,
FIVE TITLE RINGS,
One rude remark,
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the seventh day Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
A sleeveless gray hoodie,
Butler’s goal-line pick,
FIVE TITLE RINGS,
One rude remark,
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the eighth day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
The top playoff seed,
A sleeveless gray hoodie,
Butler’s goal-line pick,
FIVE TITLE RINGS,
One rude remark,
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the ninth day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
Twenty-eight to three,
The top playoff seed,
A sleeveless gray hoodie,
Butler’s goal-line pick,
FIVE TITLE RINGS,
One rude remark,
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the tenth day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
No face expressions,
Twenty-eight to three,
The top playoff seed,
A sleeveless gray hoodie,
Butler’s goal-line pick,
FIVE TITLE RINGS,
One rude remark,
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the eleventh day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
Eleven league title games,
No face expressions,
Twenty-eight to three,
The top playoff seed,
A sleeveless gray hoodie,
Butler’s goal-line pick,
FIVE TITLE RINGS,
One rude remark,
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
On the twelfth day of Christmas
Belichick gave to me:
A Steel City win (hopefully)
Eleven league title games,
No face expressions,
Twenty-eight to three,
The top playoff seed,
A sleeveless gray hoodie,
Butler’s goal-line pick,
FIVE TITLE RINGS,
One rude remark,
Gronkowski,
Twelve wins each year,
and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady
Mark Paulette is the senior producer of The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.