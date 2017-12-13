The 12 days of Christmas: inspired by Bill Belichick

By, Mark Paulette,

In honor of the 12 Days of Christmas, which technically start tomorrow on the 14th, I present to you, a Belichickian twist to a timeless classic.

On the first day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the second day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the third day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the fourth day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

One rude remark,

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the fifth day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

FIVE TITLE RINGS,

One rude remark,

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the sixth day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

Butler’s goal-line pick,

FIVE TITLE RINGS,

One rude remark,

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the seventh day Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

A sleeveless gray hoodie,

Butler’s goal-line pick,

FIVE TITLE RINGS,

One rude remark,

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the eighth day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

The top playoff seed,

A sleeveless gray hoodie,

Butler’s goal-line pick,

FIVE TITLE RINGS,

One rude remark,

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the ninth day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

Twenty-eight to three,

The top playoff seed,

A sleeveless gray hoodie,

Butler’s goal-line pick,

FIVE TITLE RINGS,

One rude remark,

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the tenth day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

No face expressions,

Twenty-eight to three,

The top playoff seed,

A sleeveless gray hoodie,

Butler’s goal-line pick,

FIVE TITLE RINGS,

One rude remark,

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the eleventh day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

Eleven league title games,

No face expressions,

Twenty-eight to three,

The top playoff seed,

A sleeveless gray hoodie,

Butler’s goal-line pick,

FIVE TITLE RINGS,

One rude remark,

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

On the twelfth day of Christmas

Belichick gave to me:

A Steel City win (hopefully)

Eleven league title games,

No face expressions,

Twenty-eight to three,

The top playoff seed,

A sleeveless gray hoodie,

Butler’s goal-line pick,

FIVE TITLE RINGS,

One rude remark,

Gronkowski,

Twelve wins each year,

and A G.O.A.T. named Tom Brady

Mark Paulette is the senior producer of The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.