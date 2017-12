The hot stove season is officially heating up now that the Winter Meetings are on the immediate horizon. To discuss the rumors floating around, Jim and Jeff welcomed in Bob Ryan to talk all about it including: Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Abreu and find out who Bob would target first.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.