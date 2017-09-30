John Logan host of Magic Moments on Patriots.com

John Logan has an interesting job. John worked for the New England Patriots hosting web content on Patriots.com but he is also a skilled magician and has performed for the team multiple times. Hear about what it’s like to perform tricks for the G.O.A.T and find out how Gronk reacts to tricks. Also, don’t miss Aaron Jackson asking perhaps the worst question in Drive history. (A sound of the month for sure.)

Part I

Part II