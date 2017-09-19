Jackson 5: Fantasy Football pick ups

By Aaron Jackson

Week two of the football season is in the books, and if you play fantasy you’re either feeling great about your team, or already planning ahead to 2018. Either way though, you probably have a guy on your bench that you’re thinking about cutting. Here are five players available in over 50% of Yahoo leagues that you need on your team.

Danny Amendola, Patriots: I know he’s hurt, but his injury shouldn’t keep him out much longer and when healthy he is a must start in any format. Amendola showed in his week one performance just how important he has become in New England. If he’s available on your waiver wire grab him, and if he isn’t offer his owner a deal in the hopes that they’ll be frustrated with the injury. Matt Forte, New York Jets: He may not be a flashy pick anymore but he’s still one of the focal points of an offense, albeit a bad one. Especially in PPR leagues, Forte is a guaranteed 10-15 points per week, which is more than you can say for a lot of guys currently on rosters. He will come in handy during bye weeks. Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars: With Allen Robinson out for the rest of the season someone is going to have to step up for the Jaguars. Lee seems to be that guy. He’s never going to be a top flight wide receiver because of his team and his quarterback, but playing him as a 3rd option will work well given the sheer amount of balls thrown his way. Chris Thompson, Washington Redskins: Like most of the members of Washington’s offense in week one, Thompson was nowhere to be found. Fast forward to this Sunday and Thompson only carried the ball 4 times but scored twice and could’ve had a third if not for a crucial drop. He is the pass catcher out of the backfield for Washington, and with Rob Kelley (aka Fat Rob) dealing with rib pain/ineffectiveness, don’t be surprised to see Thompson get more work in the coming weeks. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants: This guy could be added and put into your lineup right away. In week one, it was clear he’s a favorite target of Eli’s, making Brandon Marshall look like a scrub. Don’t be shocked if Shepard continues to thrive with the Giants this year while Marshall rides the pine. He’s a good pickup even with Beckham back.