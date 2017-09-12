Paul Perillo Patriots Football Weekly on Patriots/Chiefs

The Pats dropped their opener vs Kansas City, now that we are a few days removed from this surprising loss in Foxboro, Jim Churchill, Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette welcome in Paul Perillo of Patriots Football Weekly to discuss the game, the new field turf at Gillette Stadium and the Patriots week 2 match up at New Orleans.

