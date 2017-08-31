Mike Reiss previews the Patriots preseason finale and final roster cuts

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com covers the Patriots as close as anybody on the planet and on Wednesday, he joined Jeff Solari and Sterling Pingree to preview the Patriots preseason finale with the Giants, roster cut downs, how the Patriots will adapt without Julian Edelman and find out if Mike thinks Maine native Trevor Bates will make the roster.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.