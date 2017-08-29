Cedric Maxwell on the Kyrie/IT trade and the future of the Boston Celtics

There is news swirling around the Boston Celtics regarding their blockbuster trade one week ago that sent star pg Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving. With the status of IT’s hip potentialy jeopardizing (and currently holding up matters) Aaron Jackson, Jeff Solari and Mark Paulette welcomed in Celtics broadcaster and legend Cedric Maxwell to get his thoughts on the biggest Boston trade in a decade.

