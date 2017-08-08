Jackson 5: First look at the Patriots’ depth chart

By Aaron Jackson

With preseason games set to begin this week, it’s about time someone take a real deep dive into the Patriots roster to see if there’s any surprises to be had. As they just released their “unofficial” depth chart, now seems like a perfect time to do just that. Here are the 5 biggest surprises on the Patriots’ current depth chart.

Mike Gillislee is doing something wrong: The running back came over from Buffalo with a lot of fanfare, and rightly so. He’s been incredibly productive in a part time role for the Bills. Many, myself included, expected he would hit the ground running in New England, but that clearly isn’t the case, as the initial depth chart has him as either the 5th or 6th running back, behind James White, Dion Lewis, Brandon Bolden, Rex Burkhead, and James Develin. Maybe this is just for motivational purposes, or maybe his time in a Pats uniform will be short. Kony Ealy seems to have righted the ship: At the start of camp Ealy wasn’t there, then later on when asked about it he said “Bill and I have a thing”. Yikes. Whatever that thing was seems to be behind them now though, as the former Panther finds himself atop the depth chart at left end with Rob Ninkovich retiring. Whoever made the chart clearly doesn’t like Dwayne Allen: Allen is currently 2nd behind Rob Gronkowski at the tight end position. It’s not his place on the depth chart that’s the issue. Media relations spelled his name Dawyne Allen. For a guy that already faces a lot of speculation as to whether or not he’ll make the roster that may not bode well. David Harris seems to be acclimating nicely: The former Jet is still a force to be reckoned with, and an incredibly hard worker, at least according to our own Mike DeVito. He’s already claimed one of the three starting linebacker positions, jumping over Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, and Jonathan Freeny to do so. Interesting note regarding linebackers for Maine football fans; Trevor Bates, the former Black Bear, is currently 3rd on the depth chart behind Harris and Freeny. Cyrus Jones doesn’t seem to be figuring things out: Maybe it’s just me, but I was hoping to see last year’s second round pick make some strides. That doesn’t seem to be happening though, at least not yet. Jones finds himself behind Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler, Justin Coleman and Eric Rowe, playing on the third string with Jonathan Jones. This could be a make or break year for the speedy Alabama alum.