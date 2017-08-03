Bob Ryan discusses Eck & the Vanderbilt guy, Chris Sale and BARTMAN

The “Quintessential American Sports Writer” Bob Ryan joined the show on Wednesday and he was firing on all cylinders. Jeff Solari, Sterling Pingree and Mark Paulette threw out topics such as: Dennis Eckersley’s altercation with “The Vanderbilt Guy”, who Chris Sale reminds him of most in terms of his integrity (the answer will astound you) and find out what Bob thinks about the Cubs giving Steve Bartman a World Series ring.

