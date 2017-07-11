Bob Ryan discusses the Red Sox in the MLB All-Star game, HR Derby and the many moves of the Boston Celtics

The “Quintessential American Sports Writer” Bob Ryan joined Jim Churchill, Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette on Monday to discuss the Red Sox first half, what they need to do in the second half to maintain their lead in the American League East and what their biggest needs are. Hear Bob talk about the MLB Network documentary on The Impossible Dream that premiered Sunday night and his thoughts on where’s Carl Yastrzemski’s ’67 campaign ranks all-time. The guys talk about all the moves the Celtics have made and what the 2017-18 Celtics could do in the Eastern Conference.

