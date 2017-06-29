Cedric Maxwell talks trade rumors, draft picks and the new Celtics/Lakers documentary

Celtics broadcaster and legend, Cedric Maxwell joined the show on Wednesday to discuss: Celtic trade rumors, the Chris Paul to Houston deal and all the news that’s swirling around the NBA. Sterling Pingree, Mark Paulette and guest host Ernie Clark get the UNC-Charlotte alum’s thoughts on Boston drafting Jayson Tatum of Duke and get Max’s thoughts on the new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Celtics vs Lakers: The Best of Enemies.” Hear the complete interview below:

