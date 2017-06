Scott Lauber of ESPNBoston.com joined Jim Churchill, Aaron Jackson and Ernie Clark to discuss David Price’s first start, what the future looks like for him in the Red Sox rotation and what possibilities are in play for the 3rd base situation now that Pablo Sandoval has been promoted to the major leagues.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.