Bob Ryan discusses Celtics/Wizards, Chris Sale and the state of the Red Sox

Bob Ryan joined Jim Churchill, Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette to discuss the current state of the Boston Celtics, their prospects for the conference semifinals vs Washington and where Paul Pierce Ranks in Celtic lore. Bob also discusses Chris Sale’s incredible start in Boston and the 2017 Red Sox after the first month of the season.
Part I
Part II
