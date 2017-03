As the Red Sox get into a rhythm in Fort Myers, Jim Churchill and Aaron Jackson welcome in Alex Speier of the Boston Globe to discuss the starting rotation, what the team is doing to stay more healthy and the repertoire of David Price.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.