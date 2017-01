With the two weeks until the Super Bowl, there is a lot to get ready for as the New England Patriots prepare to head down to Houston. Bob Socci takes Jim Churchill, Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette through his preparations to get ready to broadcast the big game.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live online at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.