Today being the last day of 2016, it seems like a good time to remember the year that was. Eric Frede of Comcast Sports Net New England joined Aaron Jackson and Sterling Pingree to share his memories of this year in New England sports and talk about the Patriots match up on Sunday at Miami.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.