By Mark Paulette,

When I handed out report cards for the Boston Red Sox after one month of play, I was accused by my fellow ‘Drivers’ as being overly generous and soft on the struggling Sox. Now, with 82 games in the books, I can assure you that any patience with this team has long since worn thin.

These grades are cut throat. They are pass or fail. Here are the official (or at least according to me) grades for the 2019 Red Sox with half a season in the books.