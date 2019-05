By Mark Paulette,

Tim Throckmorton joined the show before his final news broadcasts for WABI TV-5 in Bangor, ending a career in local sports that has spanned 39 years.

Part I of our chat includes why Tim decided to hang ’em up now, as well as what he’ll miss the most from his days of covering local sports in Maine.

Part II includes Tim’s favorite memories on the job and tales of some of the wackiest stories he included in newscasts over the decades.