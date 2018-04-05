Masters, Tiger preview with SportsCenter AM anchor, live from Augusta National [Audio] April 5, 2018Home, SportsAugusta National, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, SportsCenter, The Masters, Tiger Woods By Sterling Pingree Tweet By Mark Paulette, I caught up with SC AM anchor, Matt Barrie, who’s spent the week walking the course at Augusta National. Check out his thought’s on Tiger’s return and who he likes to take home the green jacket at the end of the tournament. https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/blogs.dir/283/files/2018/04/Barrie-for-Blog.mp3 Tweet