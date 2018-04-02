Game #5 – bats come alive in South Beach

By Mark Paulette,

No J.D. Martinez, no problem. A pair of home runs from Hanley Ramirez and Mookie Betts matched the Sox 2018 total as Boston came away with a 4th-consecutive win, 7-3, in the mini-series opener with Miami.

Brian Johnson continued the historic first turn around the rotation for the starters. After the unit became the first in the franchise’s 118-year history to allow one or zero runs in the 4-game series at Tampa Bay, Johnson fell in line tossing 6-innings of one run ball.

Marlins’ starter, Trevor Richards, kept the Sox at bay early in the contest, before allowing five runs in the 3rd and 4th innings. Two years ago, Richards was playing in the independent Frontier League for the Gateway Grizzlies, who made their home in Sauget, Illinois (pop. 159 – not a typo).

While an offensive explosion is never a bad sight, I honestly found myself rooting for a 1-0 or 2-1 victory like we became accustomed to over the weekend, hoping that Richards would find success in his improbable MLB debut.

But I guess I’ll settle for the Sox own feel-good story, as fellow former-independent leaguer, Marcus Walden, pitched the 8th and 9th innings to secure a 4th-straight win.

Side Note: Just over 11,100 were in attendance to see the Sox victory at Marlins Park, after the stadium set a record-low for attendance on Sunday, with 10,446 in the stands on Easter Sunday, bringing the 2-day total to just north of 21,500. Keep in mind those were the (likely generous) announced attendance figures.