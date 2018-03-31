Game #2 – we’re on the board

By Mark Paulette,

Ahh, just like they drew it up. At least on the pitching side of things.

Seven scoreless frames from David Price in his return to the mound as a starter for the first time since mid-June of last year, a scoreless bridge inning from Matt Barnes and a door-slamming three-k effort from Craig Kimbrel in the ninth as the Sox picked up their first win of 2018.

For Price, it seemed the nostalgia (I know, doesn’t really apply to The Trop) of his old ballpark brought out the old Price. Despite being hit hard on several occasions in the first few innings, Price allowed just four hits while fanning five. It was vintage dominant Price, and hopefully a sign of things to come for the pitcher with a chip the size of 32-million dollar bills on his shoulder.

Along with Price’s win and the ‘pen doing their job to secure the victory unlike Thursday evening, Xander Bogaerts’ ability to drive the ball seems to have resurfaced after a season in witness protection a year ago. X-man ripped two more doubles yesterday as his continued ability to drive the ball with authority from the 5-hole is overshadowing the fact that through two games, J.D. Martinez is 0-for-his Sox tenure thus far.

When Alex Cora awakes this morning, he will possess his first career Major League win. Now, let’s hope that one opens the floodgates.

Side Note: Through the first two games, Sale and Price have combined to give the Red Sox 14 scoreless innings while conceding just five hits and striking out 14.

