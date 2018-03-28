Red Sox insiders’ predictions for 2018 [Audio]

Home, Sports, , , , , , , , , ,
By

By Mark Paulette,

As a preview of our 9-hour Opening Day marathon tomorrow on 92.9 The Ticket, here are the 2018 predictions from those who follow the Red Sox closest…

Bob Ryan –

Dan Shaughnessy –

Sean McAdam –

Jason Mastrodonato –