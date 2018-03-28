Red Sox insiders’ predictions for 2018 [Audio] March 28, 2018Home, SportsAndrew Benintendi, Blake Swihart, Bob Ryan, Boston Red Sox, Dan Shaughnessy, J.D. Martinez, Jason Mastrodonato, Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, Red Sox predictions, Sean McAdam By Sterling Pingree Tweet By Mark Paulette, As a preview of our 9-hour Opening Day marathon tomorrow on 92.9 The Ticket, here are the 2018 predictions from those who follow the Red Sox closest… Bob Ryan – https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/blogs.dir/283/files/2018/03/Bob-Ryan-solo-predictions.mp3 Dan Shaughnessy – https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/blogs.dir/283/files/2018/03/Dan-Shaughnessy-solo-predictions.mp3 Sean McAdam – https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/blogs.dir/283/files/2018/03/Sean-McAdam-solo-predictions.mp3 Jason Mastrodonato – https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/blogs.dir/283/files/2018/03/Jason-Mastrodonato-solo-predictions.mp3 Tweet