Red Gendron talks extension, direction of Black Bears' hockey [Audio] March 22, 2018Home, SportsMaine Black Bears Hockey, Red Gendron, UMaine By Sterling Pingree By Mark Paulette, I talked with Red Gendron after the coach signed a second 2-year extension to remain the Head Coach of men's hockey through 2021. Gendron talked about the progression of his squad and the climb he hopes to continue next season. https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/blogs.dir/283/files/2018/03/Gendron-for-blog.mp3