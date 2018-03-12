Celtics’ insider on C’s injuries [Audio] March 12, 2018Home, SportsA. Sherod Blakely, Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, Daniel Theis, Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart By Sterling Pingree Tweet Celtics’ insider, A. Sherod Blakely, of NBC Sports Boston joined the show on Monday to rundown the growing laundry list of injuries which now includes Kyrie Irving (indefinite), Marcus Smart (indefinite) and Daniel Theis (done for the season). https://bdn-data.s3.amazonaws.com/blogs.dir/283/files/2018/03/A.-Sherod-Blakely-3-12-18.mp3 Tweet