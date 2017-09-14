The Bruins can’t let this happen again

By Matthew Cunha

Ok, I’m keeping this column short for the sake of my sanity.

Bruins camp opens today, September 13th. As of 4:27 PM on September 13th, David Pastrnak will not be one of those players. Last night, it was reported that Pastrnak has offers from the KHL in Russia.

It has been rumored that Pasta wants to play in the Olympics and a new NHL rule prohibits players from attending in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics. Darren Dreger of TSN reported that Pasta remains in the Czech Republic and has no intentions of coming to the States. Dreger also reported that the Bruins and Pastrnak camp are in discussions.

The Bruins have lost Phil Kessel, Tyler Seguin and Dougie Hamilton, all young players with high-ceilings. Another young high ceiling player walking away would officially proclaim loudly to the entire hockey world that the Bruins have no idea what they are doing. There’s no scenario were losing Pasta would be acceptable. The RFA should still end up with the black and gold, but the Bruins track history makes, even that which should be a formality, nerve racking.

The fact that Pasta is still in the Czech Republic is a huge concern. If something was imminent, wouldn’t the young winger be at least thinking about a trip to the U.S. A bridge deal in Russia would make a lot of sense for a young guy who probably dreamed about playing in the Olympics for his nation. Also, the Czech Republic is just a quick trip away from Russia. The threat of Russian nations is not new to NHL franchises. One of the NHL’s best scorers, Ilya Kovalchuk, recently signed a deal in Russia instead of remaining with the Devils.

As the summer has progressed, I have become a little more nervous every day. The rumors of a KHL move officially put me into full panic mode. Combine that with the Bruins history and there is reason to believe that Pasta might not be on the roster. His departure would significantly impend the process the Bruins seem to have made after making the playoffs last season. His loss would be a big issue. The small amount of optimism people have for the Bruins would all be but lost. Screw this up Don Sweeney and you will be drinking as much vodka at home as Pasta would in Russia.