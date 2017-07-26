Dan Shaughnessy on the David Price/Dennis Eckersley altercation

Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy reignited the fire storm around the David Price/Dennis Eckersley altercation on an airplane last month. Shaughnessy’s piece is very detailed and well researched. Hear his thoughts on the issue with the Boston Red Sox here as he spoke with Mark Paulette, Jeff Solari and Aaron Jackson.

