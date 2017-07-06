Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande on the Gordon Hayward signing and what the Celtics may do next

Last 4th of July, Kevin Durant spurned the Celtics in favor of the Golden State Warriors, this year the bell of the NBA’s free agent ball, Gordon Hayward chose to dance a jig with Lucky the Leprechaun. Voice of the Boston Celtics, Sean Grande, joined Jeff Solari, Mark Paulette and guest host Ernie Clark to discuss Hayward’s fit in Boston, where this puts the Green in the Eastern Conference and find out who Sean thinks could be the next domino to fall onto Causeway Street.

