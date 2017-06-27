Scott Lauber ESPNBoston.com on Sox vs Twins, Kimbrel’s usage and the Red Sox clubhouse

Scott Lauber of ESPNBoston.com joined Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette to discuss reports of disagreement among the Red Sox coaching staff, the usage of Craig Kimbrel and more. Scott previews the Red Sox 4 game series this week with the Minnesota Twins and the multitudes of moves that the Sox have made in the last week.
Part I
Part II
