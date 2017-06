Celtics reporter Brian Robb of 98.5fm The Sports Hub joined Jim Churchill, Mark Paulette and guest host Ernie Clark of the Bangor Daily News to discuss the Celtics trading of the first overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The guys also discuss what dominoes could fall next and could one of them be New Orleans’ Anthony Davis?

