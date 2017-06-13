Bob Ryan discusses Celtics/Lakers, NBA Finals and 3 on 3 basketball

It seems only right that during the NBA Finals we would welcome in the “quintessential American sportswriter” Bob Ryan to the program. Joining Jeff Solari, Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette, Mr. Ryan gave his thoughts on the upcoming Celtics/Lakers two-part documentary on ESPN, 3-on-3 basketball being added to the Olympics and find out who he would draft to his squad.

