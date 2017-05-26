UFC President Dana White talks McGregor vs Mayweather, UFC 212 and the Celtics

UFC President Dana White joined Mark Paulette and Sterling Pingree to discuss UFC 212, his favorite Mike Tyson story and his thoughts on the Celtics playoff run. Dana also broke the news that he was on his way to Los Angeles to meet with Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to try and get the deal done for those two to meet in a boxing ring. This news broke first on The Drive!

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.