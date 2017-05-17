Nick Coit recaps Celtics-Wizards and previews the Eastern Conference Finals

What a week it’s been for the Boston Celtics. Monday night they finished off Washington in a game seven, on Tuesday night they won the NBA Draft Lottery and the right to pick first and tonight the Celtics open up the Eastern Conference Finals at home against the Cavaliers. Nick Coit, formers of WABI-TV 5 in Bangor and now of ABC 6 in Providence, Rhode Island, was there for game seven and joined Sterling Pingree, Mark Paulette and Pete Warner of the Bangor Daily News to discuss all things Celtics.

