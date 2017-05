Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe joined Sterling Pingree and Mark Paulette to give an update on David Price’s progress,the disparity of the Travis Shaw for Tyler Thornburg trade and whether or not John Farrell has found the Red Sox best line up.

