Sean Grande talks Celtics 5 game playoff winnings streak and their match up with Washington

It wasn’t very long ago that most were leaving the Celtics for dead in the NBA Playoffs, but their sudden 5 game win streak has taken “The Green” from a 2-game deficit in the first round to a 1-0 lead in the second round. Celtics radio broadcaster Sean Grande joined Jim and Mark to discuss the turn around and how this series could play out.
