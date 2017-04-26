Cedric Maxwell previews Celtics-Bulls game 5 and discusses Rondo’s injury

The Celtics lost two games at home to start their round one series with Chicago. After Rajon Rondo went down with a broken thumb, Boston swept two games in the Windy City. To try to make sense of this wild series, Jim Churchill and Aaron Jackson welcomed in Celtics legend and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell. You never want to miss a Max appearance on The Drive, but if you did, the audio is right here!

