Denver HC & Black Bear Alum Jim Montgomery discusses Frozen Four, National Championship as player and coach

The Denver Pioneers won college’s hockey’s national championship on Saturday night as they defeated Minnesota-Duluth. The head coach of the Pioneers is Maine alum and member of the 1993 Black Bears championship team, Jim Montgomery. Coach Montgomery joined Jim Churchill, Jeff Solari and Aaron Jackson to discuss this championship, his time in Orono and compares what it’s like to win a Frozen Four as a coach vs as a player.

