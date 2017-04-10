Barstool Sports Jerry Thornton discusses Sox, Sale and coming to Maine

Jerry Thornton of Barstool Sports joined Jeff Solari and Aaron Jackson to discuss the beginning of the Red Sox season and preview his trip to Bangor on April 23rd for “Fitzy’s Comedy Night”.
Get your tickets for Fitzy’s Comedy Night: A Night of Laughs With Your Buddies from Boston, April 23rd, 8pm at the Gracie Theatre, just $5. www.DriveShowMaine.com/Events/
Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.