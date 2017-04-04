Jackson 5: Fearless projections for the 2017 MLB season

By Aaron Jackson

The Boston Red Sox will have a chance to win the AL East. But it will come down to the last week of the season, and they will have to fight off the Tampa Bay Rays, who many have last in the East, to get it done. One of those teams will make the playoffs, while the other will miss them altogether. The Cleveland Indians will be a playoff team, but they will not have the best record in the AL despite being favorites to do so. That honor will go to either the Seattle Mariners or Houston Astros. Andrew Benintendi will fall short of expectations when it comes to home runs. That said, he will challenge for the American League batting title for much of the year before falling just short. That award will go to his teammate Mookie Betts. I also expect he will lead the team in doubles. The Red Sox, barely over .500 at the All Star break, are forced to make a move. Unfortunately it is not letting John Farrell go, but instead another Dave Dombrowski blockbuster. I’m sorry Jim Churchill, but were you really that excited for Rafael Devers anyway? Here are my Awards predictions:

AL MVP: Jose Altuve – AL CY Young: Chris Archer

NL MVP: Bryce Harper – NL Cy Young: Madison Bumgarner