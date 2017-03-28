Jackson 5: Would you eat that? Ballpark food edition

By Aaron Jackson

Are you ready to play America’s favorite game show? Without further ado, it’s time for Would. You. Eat THAT!

#1. Offered up at Kansas City Royals games this season it’s the Sunrise Dog. Featuring a hot dog, topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and white sausage gravy. Sounds like it’s missing something to you? How about a fried egg to top it all off?

Would you eat that?

#2. Pretty much the only reason to go to a Miami Marlins game these days is to see Giancarlo Stanton hit a massive home run, right? WRONG! Introducing the Taco Dog! It’s a hot dog, smothered in chili, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and jalapenos. What could possibly hold all that deliciousness you ask? A tortilla style hot dog bun of course. My only regret on this one is think I invented it in college when I had hot dogs but no buns.

Would you eat that?

#3. Speaking of Miami, you can get a taste of it in Washington! The National’s latest product is called the Miami South Beach Dog. Not sure why, but who am I to judge. It’s an 18 inch hot dog topped with ketchup, mustard, pineapple, onion strings and served with a side of fries.

Would you eat that?

#4. It’s not often you get a team that makes the list twice, but the Kansas City Royals really brought it this year. If their hot dog didn’t sound appealing maybe this will. It’s called the Pulled Pork Patty Melt, and features pulled pork with fried onion, shredded cheddar, Monterey jack cheese and BACON. What holds this monstrosity together you ask? Funnel cakes! And a skewer of fried jalapeno.

Would you eat that?

#5. Sticking with funnel cakes, (they are so in this year), in Arizona, the Diamondbacks feature them in a sandwich sure to have you running to the bathroom. Two funnel cakes serve as the buns to the Chicken Funnel Cake Sandwich. It features fried chicken, garlic black pepper cheddar and strawberry jam. Oh, in case that didn’t sound difficult enough to eat in your cramped seat, it also has a side of maple syrup for dipping. You’ll likely need a bath after finishing this one.

Would you eat that?