Chad Finn talks Hightower’s new deal and who is the real Ace of the Red Sox rotation

A relatively slow Wednesday afternoon turned into a fast paced afternoon on The Drive. John Farrell announced that reigning AL Cy Young winner, Rick Porcello will get the ball on opening day and then Dont’a Hightower answered all Patriots’ fan’s prayers by resigning for 4 years. I guess you could say, business picked up. Chad Finn of Boston.com, joined Jeff Solari, Sterling Pingree and Mark Paulette to discuss these things, plus he gives his endorsement for the first big event sponsored by The Drive featuring Cedric Maxwell and Sean Grande!

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.