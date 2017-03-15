Phil Perry discusses Hightower, Butler and makes sense of the Patriots latest move

The Patriots have been aggressive in free agency, but still have a lot of business to take care of: including Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Butler’s contract tender and find out why the Patriots signing Rex Burkhead means it could be the end of a Patriots running back in New England. (It’s probably not the one you think.) Phil Perry is a Patriots beat writer for Comcast Sports Net New England and he joined Aaron Jackson and Sterling Pingree on Tuesday afternoon, moments after Burkhead’s signing.

Catch The Drive, weekdays 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.