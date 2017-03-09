Mike Reiss breaks down the wheelings and dealings of the New England Patriots

The Patriots leapt into free agency with both feet yesterday; signing Stephon Gilmore, resigning Duron Harmon and Alan Branch. Plus the rumors and innuendo surrounding Dont’a Hightower and Malcolm Butler. Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com joined Aaron Jackson with Matt Randall and Jon Alba of ABC 7 to try and sort through all of the Patriots news.

Catch The Drive, weekdays, 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.