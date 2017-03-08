Find out what Bob Ryan thinks about the Celtics, Patriots free agency and David Price in Boston

On Tuesday, venerable Boston writer Bob Ryan joined Jeff Solari, Aaron Jackson and Mark Paulette to talk about all things Boston sports. Listen to the 3 part segment below as Bob covers the Celtics chances in the playoffs, the Patriots free agent pursuits and David Price’s chances of succeeding in Boston. And get the inside story on Bob Ryan’s new podcast!

Catch The Drive weekdays, 4pm to 6pm on 92.9fm The Ticket and streaming live at DriveShowMaine.com. Follow us on Twitter, @DriveShowMaine and “Like Us” on Facebook, Drive Show Maine.