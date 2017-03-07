Black Bear round up: Sigi Koizar and Jon Bennett

The Maine Black Bear women’s basketball team is heading back to the America East tournament finals after two big wins down in Portland this past weekend. The Maine baseball team won a dramatic 18-inning game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday. To discuss all the goings on of Black Bears athletics, forward Sigi Koizar and catcher Jon Bennett join Aaron Jackson and Sterling Pingree to discuss this big weekend in Maine sports.

